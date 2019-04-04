Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)?

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended June 28, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that KRO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). KRO was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with KRO holdings at the end of the previous quarter.



Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the latest hedge fund action surrounding Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

How are hedge funds trading Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KRO over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $21 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $2.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Zebra Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Due to the fact that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has faced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of fund managers that elected to cut their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management dropped the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $7.6 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also cut its stock, about $6.1 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) but similarly valued. These stocks are Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN), Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), and Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble KRO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ZUO 19 190779 -2 MGLN 19 379621 -2 PCRX 28 582687 1 AVP 18 310922 -4 Average 21 366002 -1.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $366 million. That figure was $31 million in KRO’s case. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is even less popular than AVP. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards KRO. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately KRO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); KRO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -17.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

