Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)?

Published on May 9, 2019 at 8:46 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of December 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. CNOB has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with CNOB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CNOB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most investors, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people orchestrate the lion’s share of the smart money’s total capital, and by tracking their inimitable investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light many investment strategies that have historically beaten Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

How are hedge funds trading ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in CNOB a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CNOB_may2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB), which was worth $19.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Basswood Capital which amassed $6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Seidman Investment Partnership, and Mendon Capital Advisors were also bullish on ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) has faced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, Emanuel J. Friedman’s EJF Capital dumped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $2.4 million in stock. Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders’s fund, Castine Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB). We will take a look at Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB), US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR), Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), and El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CNOB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LOB 11 29993 3
USCR 18 58528 -1
UIS 17 96581 3
LOCO 16 29208 2
Average 15.5 53578 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $54 million. That figure was $44 million in CNOB’s case. US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CNOB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CNOB investors were disappointed as the stock returned 10.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&ADid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
How ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Mendon Capital Advisors is Betting on These Financial Stocks 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.