Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Vectren Corporation (VVC): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Published on December 18, 2018 at 2:19 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in small cap stocks has historically been a way to outperform the market, as small cap companies typically grow faster on average than the blue chips. That outperformance comes with a price, however, as there are occasional periods of higher volatility. The one and a half month time period since the end of the third quarter is one of those periods, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points. Given that the funds we track tend to have a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks, they have seen some volatility in their portfolios too. Actually their moves are potentially one of the factors that contributed to this volatility. In this article, we use our extensive database of hedge fund holdings to find out what the smart money thinks of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC).

Hedge fund interest in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM), and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC).

Hedge fund activity in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, representing no change from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VVC heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with VVC Positions

The largest stake in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) was held by Magnetar Capital, which reported holding $191 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Alpine Associates with a $128.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Water Island Capital, and Marshall Wace LLP.

Since Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there was a specific group of fund managers that decided to sell off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners sold off the largest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $40.6 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $2.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). These stocks are Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM), PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), and Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble VVC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HAE 22 573018 -2
COMM 31 1229371 4
PACW 26 253555 3
HQY 15 63417 -2
Average 23.5 529840 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $530 million. That figure was $554 million in VVC’s case. Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard COMM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Vectren Corporation (VVC) Three Dividend Kings Raising Dividends For 60+ Years Dividend Kings In Focus: Vectren Corporation (VVC) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Vectren Corporation (VVC) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Vectren Corporation (VVC) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ALLETE Inc (ALE) UGI Corp (UGI): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.