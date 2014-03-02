Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Third Point’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 19, 2019 at 12:04 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point recently released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter – a copy of which you can download below. Among other things, the fund disclosed 8.8% gain for the quarter for its Offshore Fund. The stocks that mostly contributed to its positive performance were  Nestle, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

By the end of the First Quarter, equity markets had mostly bounced back from Q4 2018’s sharp decline. The dovish shift in Fed policy – which over the last six months went from a three to a zero-hike baseline for 2019 and accelerated the end of its balance sheet runoff – has primarily driven the rally. With this shift now arguably reflected in asset prices, further equity uplift likely will come from improving global growth or re-positioning. The balance of evidence today suggests a rise from these levels: global manufacturing PMI has fully retraced its rise from early 2016 to its peak in late 2017; US consumer fundamentals like real labor income and the consumer saving rate are strong; and renewed stimulus and a near-term trade deal with the US are positive for China. Better Chinese growth should help the Euro Area and eventually, the US. The case for a gradual acceleration of US growth is straightforward: the current drag from financial conditions is at its peak and should offset waning fiscal stimulus. Improving growth should boost cyclicals, which have recaptured little of their relative decline since mid-2018.

A key issue is the durability of the Fed’s shift. Despite evidence of a tight labor market, core inflation has remained low, and rates markets are predicting that the Fed will remain on hold for at least this year. The range of outcomes for the Fed Funds rate is wide. If US growth fails to pick up, signaling heightened recession risk, the Fed could cut swiftly. On the other hand, markets could price in a return to hikes if we see above-trend growth coupled with core inflation moving towards its target and an unemployment rate resuming its decline towards a 50-year low after a temporary rise in participation. What the consensus may be missing here is that a patient stance by the Fed, which means fewer hikes now, may mean more hikes later. Outside of Fed policy and direction, we are closely monitoring the impact of trade negotiations and their related effects on inventory builds, input costs, tax refunds, and European economic conditions.

You can download a copy of Third Point’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

Third-Point-Q1-2019-Investor-Letter-Final

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Teledyne Technologies (TDY)?Is Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Western Union Company (WU)Hedge Funds Are Starting To Turn Bullish On Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)Bunge Limited (BG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into LKQ Corporation (LKQ)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Elliott Management, Alden Global Capital, Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR), SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Pierre Andurand, David Einhorn, Eric Mindich, Bridgewater Associates, Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC), HCI Group Inc (HCI), and More GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF): Massif Capital’s Latest Thoughts Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Here is What Massif Capital Thinks About the World’s Largest Gold Mining Company Here is What Long Cast Advisers Thinks About Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC): Long Cast Advisors Expects Many Improvements AQR Capital Management’s Investor Letter – Fundamental Trends and Dislocated Markets 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.