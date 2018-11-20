Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

These Hedge Funds Sold Out Of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) A Bit Too Early

Published on October 24, 2019 at 4:48 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) ready to rally soon? Money managers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that TRNO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

How are hedge funds trading Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -31% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TRNO over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TRNO Positions

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), which was worth $23.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $9.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Renaissance Technologies, and Balyasny Asset Management were also bullish on Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has faced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedge funds that elected to cut their positions entirely in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management dumped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $4.7 million in stock, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $4.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) but similarly valued. These stocks are ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN), Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to TRNO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ASGN 21 207387 -2
SAFM 20 449367 -1
SKYW 13 197438 0
FOLD 29 1059406 -1
Average 20.75 478400 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $478 million. That figure was $48 million in TRNO’s case. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) is even less popular than SKYW. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TRNO, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alcoa Corporation (AA)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) AnymoreIs Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Echostar Corporation (SATS) ?Is Teradata Corporation (TDC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Eddie Lampert, Mike Novogratz, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Apple Inc (AAPL), Fortinet Inc (FTNT), and More Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Top Weekly Insider Buys Include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) a Good Stock to Buy? How Smart Money Has Been Trading Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.