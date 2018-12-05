Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX): Hedge Funds Deciding

Published on December 5, 2018 at 3:33 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) based on that data.

Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) a buy, sell, or hold? Money managers are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 11 lately. Our calculations also showed that DIS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to the beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Andreas Halvorsen

We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action regarding The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

How have hedgies been trading The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 21% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DIS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

DIS_dec2018

Among these funds, Viking Global held the most valuable stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), which was worth $1271 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was SRS Investment Management which amassed $890.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Maverick Capital, Adage Capital Management, and Diamond Hill Capital were also bullish on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Junto Capital Management, managed by James Parsons, assembled the most outsized position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Junto Capital Management had $44.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. George Soros’s Soros Fund Management also initiated a $35 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DIS positions are D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, John Lykouretzos’s Hoplite Capital Management, and Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble DIS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BUD 20 1613876 -1
NVDA 56 4087785 -1
TOT 13 1101532 0
NFLX 84 8777233 18

As you can see these stocks had an average of 43.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3895 million. That figure was $4912 million in DIS’s case. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NFLX which is in the process of disrupting Disney’s business model might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Is Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy?Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Is Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About: Insider Monkey Billionaire Stock Index Legendary Investor Bill Miller Talks Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) Takeover Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB) & More: Here’s Why You Should Follow SRS Investment Management Morgan Stanley’s 10 Best Fresh Money Stocks To Buy 17 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2017 10 Most Successful Holding Companies in the US 11 Companies with Headquarters in Orlando 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.