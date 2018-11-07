Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Smart Money Can’t Make Up Its Mind on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Published on November 9, 2018 at 11:06 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard since the end of the third quarter. The NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices are already in correction territory. More importantly, the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points in October. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Hedge fund ownership of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has switch course during each of the past 4 quarters, with hedge funds again buying into Walmart in Q2. Walmart ranked 15th among Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019, as Fisher Investments owned 9.93 million shares. The investment adviser owned Walmart throughout its decade-plus drought on the stock market between August 1999 and August 2011, and has finally enjoyed the benefit of some decent returns in recent years.

Today there are tons of formulas stock traders put to use to grade their holdings. A duo of the best formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can trounce the broader indices by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

What does the smart money think about Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 52 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a rise of 8% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish positions in WMT over the last 6 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

WMT_nov2018

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Michael Larson’s Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has the biggest position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), worth close to $993.8 million, accounting for 4.5% of its total 13F portfolio. On Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s heels is Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management, with an $824.1 million position; 0.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish consist of John W. Moon’s Moon Capital, Nigel Greig and Kenneth Cowin’s Pittencrieff Partners – Gabalex Capital and James Parsons’ Junto Capital Management.

With general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have jumped into Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) headfirst. Moon Capital, managed by John W. Moon, established the most outsized position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moon Capital had $18.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management also made a $128.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WMT positions are Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners, Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble WMT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CVX 50 2399992 5
NSRGY 5 1483813 0
UNH 68 6526083 1
T 94 3043401 55

As you can see these stocks had an average of 54 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3.36 billion. That figure was $4.40 billion in WMT’s case. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average and hedge funds remain indecisive on Walmart’s long-term strength. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard T might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Jim Simons and Billionaires Anticipate Healthy Returns from WellCare Health...Is Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) A Good Stock To Buy?First Data Corp (FDC) vs. Square (SQ): The Smart Money Has A Clear FavoriteHedge Funds Are Powering Up Their Portfolios With This Energy StockHedge Funds Think This Drugmaker is on the Verge of a BreakoutHedge Funds Like What’s on the Menu at Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Fluzcoin Brings Blockchain Technology Closer to Retailers Market Movers Today: Walmart Inc (WMT), Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR), Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL), and More 11 Largest Online Retailers in the World Market Correction in 2018? Hedge Funds Say You Should Own These 5 Stocks Market Movers: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Lipocine Inc (LPCN), Moneygram International Inc (MGI) and More 5 Best Quant Hedge Funds’ 5 Top Picks 10 Largest Online Retailers In the World in 2017 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.