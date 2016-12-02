Should You Buy Unum Group (UNM)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) based on that data.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare UNM to other stocks including ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV), EnCana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), and TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that UNM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below)



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

We're going to review the recent hedge fund action regarding Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

What does smart money think about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UNM over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Arrowstreet Capital held the most valuable stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), which was worth $105.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $83.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, we can see that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management dropped the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $7.5 million in stock, and Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $4.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) but similarly valued. These stocks are ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV), EnCana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU), and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to UNM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SERV 30 794886 6 ECA 32 464569 -12 TSU 12 306449 -4 MPW 13 169784 0 Average 21.75 433922 -2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $434 million. That figure was $494 million in UNM’s case. EnCana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately UNM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on UNM were disappointed as the stock returned -10.6% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

