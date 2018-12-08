Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)?

Published on December 9, 2018 at 3:31 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the first half of the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NBIX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are plenty of metrics investors can use to size up stocks. A duo of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

What does the smart money think about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 34% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in NBIX at the beginning of this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds NBIX Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Perceptive Advisors, managed by Joseph Edelman, holds the biggest position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Perceptive Advisors has a $587.4 million position in the stock, comprising 15.7% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Baker Bros. Advisors, managed by Julian Baker and Felix Baker, which holds a $116.1 million position; 0.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers that are bullish include Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) headfirst. Polar Capital, managed by Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley, assembled the biggest position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Polar Capital had $32.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners also initiated a $10.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Louis Navellier’s Navellier & Associates, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). These stocks are The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII), PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). All of these stocks’ market caps match NBIX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GPS 29 201712 1
HII 26 746339 -1
PVH 44 1292262 8
TSCO 34 968657 2
Average 33.25 802243 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $802 million. That figure was $1.29 billion in NBIX’s case. PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PVH might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS...Hedge Funds Are Dumping Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Portland General Electric Company (POR)Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: Devon Energy Corp (DVN), Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), and More 13G Filing: Perceptive Advisors and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) Check Out These 34 Stories To Find Out What’s Happening In The Financial Markets Today 23 Key Stories That Are Shaking Up The Finance World Today Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Surges After FDA Gives Green Light to Ingrezza Here Are Two Market Moving Biotech Catalysts To Watch This Week What Does The Panel Cancellation Mean For Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.