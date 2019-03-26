Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)?

Published on March 28, 2019 at 8:38 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that MFG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

How are hedge funds trading Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MFG over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

MFG_mar2019

The largest stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $6.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $1.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group and Two Sigma Advisors. Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, established the most valuable position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG). Citadel Investment Group had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG). We will take a look at Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), and Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD). All of these stocks’ market caps match MFG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WM 36 3118349 2
EMR 34 944770 2
MAR 32 1801801 3
PLD 30 476675 5
Average 33 1585399 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1585 million. That figure was $8 million in MFG’s case. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is the least popular one with only 30 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is even less popular than PLD. Clearly hedge funds don’t like the stock. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately MFG wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on MFG were disappointed as the stock returned 3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ADR) (MFG) A Good Stock To Invest In? Why Are These Four Stocks Surging on Wednesday? Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (DB): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It Royal Bank of Canada (USA) (RY): Hedge Fund and Insider Sentiment Unchanged, What Should You Do? Nomura Holdings, Inc. (ADR) (NMR), Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ADR) (MFG)- Japanese Banks and the New Interest Rate Context: How Will They Perform? Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (DB): Have You Seen What This Metric Says? Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (BBD): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.