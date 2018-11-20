Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Kadant Inc. (KAI)?

Published on December 20, 2018 at 8:12 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow around 700 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months (70% of hedge funds lost money in October whereas S&P 500 ETF lost about 7%), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

Hedge fund interest in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NG), TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to gather more data points.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

How are hedge funds trading Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the previous quarter. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KAI heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with KAI Positions

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI), with a stake worth $52.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Royce & Associates was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $18.9 million. Driehaus Capital, AQR Capital Management, and AlphaOne Capital Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has faced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there was a specific group of hedgies who sold off their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors dumped the biggest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $2.8 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble KAI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NG 13 178655 0
TTEC 14 20335 2
VNDA 20 357102 0
VVI 12 186337 0
Average 14.75 185607 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $186 million. That figure was $100 million in KAI’s case. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard VNDA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Brown Advisory Inc and Kadant Inc. (KAI) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Kadant Inc. (KAI) Anymore Is Kadant Inc. (KAI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Global Power Equipment Group Inc (GLPW): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Kadant Inc. (KAI)? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN)? Hedge Funds Are Buying Kadant Inc. (KAI) 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.