Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)?

Published on December 20, 2018 at 8:31 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2018) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. CUZ was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with CUZ holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that cuz isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action encompassing Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

How have hedgies been trading Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CUZ over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CUZ Positions

Among these funds, Balyasny Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), which was worth $14.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Waterfront Capital Partners which amassed $10 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and Prospector Partners were also bullish on Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Waterfront Capital Partners, managed by Eduardo Abush, initiated the largest position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Waterfront Capital Partners had $10 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also made a $1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CUZ investors: Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT), Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI), AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU). This group of stocks’ market values match CUZ’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ICPT 19 152721 1
SIGI 10 36011 0
AN 24 430091 1
BKU 27 570820 5
Average 20 297411 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $297 million. That figure was $48 million in CUZ’s case. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BKU might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
How Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Stacks Up Against Barnes Group and Puma Biotechnology Higher Rates Fail To Scare Away These Companies’ Insiders Is Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) A Good Stock To Buy? Southern Copper Corp (SCCO), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc (NES) Saw Millionaire Insider Purchases in September Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.