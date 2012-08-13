Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Allegion plc (ALLE)?

Published on December 20, 2018 at 5:40 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail unconceivably on some occasions, but their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that ALLE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8,000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers hone in on the elite of this group, around 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by following their finest picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered many investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

David Blood

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

How are hedge funds trading Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in ALLE at the beginning of this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ALLE_dec2018

Among these funds, Generation Investment Management held the most valuable stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), which was worth $412.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Intermede Investment Partners which amassed $54 million worth of shares. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management, Adage Capital Management, and Scopus Asset Management were also bullish on Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have jumped into Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) headfirst. Scopus Asset Management, managed by Alexander Mitchell, established the most valuable position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Scopus Asset Management had $9.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ilya Boroditsky’s Precision Path Capital also made a $3.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). These stocks are Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN), Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS), Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ALLE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QGEN 24 415251 2
ELS 14 528054 0
FWONK 39 2195969 0
FDS 17 208884 -1
Average 23.5 837040 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $837 million. That figure was $554 million in ALLE’s case. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard FWONK might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Allegion PLC (ALLE) a Good Stock to Buy? Cantel Medical Corp. (CMN), ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR): Are These And Other Stocks Poised for Big Gains? Do Hedge Funds Love Allegion PLC (ALLE)? Nelson Peltz Parts With Allegion (ALLE), Trims Other Holdings QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM), United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Legendary Rothschild’s RIT Capital Loves These Stocks Hedge Fund News: Thomas Steyer, Bill Ackman & Eric Mindich Free Stock Research Report: Allegion PLC (ALLE) 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.