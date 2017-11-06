Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Avoid JD.com, Inc. (JD)?

Published on November 20, 2018 at 10:57 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to find the latest market-moving information.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. JD was in 32 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018, down from 41 hedge funds in our database with JD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Among investors long JD, there weren’t many billionaires, and hence the stock is not among the 30 stocks billionaires are crazy about: Insider Monkey billionaire stock index. But, just because billionaires are not piling on JD, does that mean you shouldn’t purchase this stock? Absolutely not. We’ll try to find out if the stock is worth buying throughout the article.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, We choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this group, around 700 funds. These money managers direct the lion’s share of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by observing their best investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 26.1% since February 2017 even though the market was up nearly 19% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

TIGER GLOBAL Investor Letter

Why are hedge funds investing in this stock? Hayden Capital shared its investment thesis recently. In its investor letter, the fund is discussing recent lawsuit against JD’s founder and CEO, Richard Liu, and some other problems the company is facing. More about it, you can read here:

“JD.com (JD): Over the past few months, there’s been a couple negative developments for our JD.com position. First, in early September news came out that Richard Liu (the founder & CEO) was accused of sexual assault while completing a course at the University of Minnesota, as part of the Carlson School of Management / Tsinghua University’s Doctor of Business Administration program. Most of our partners will already be familiar with the situation, so I’ll won’t rehash it. However those who aren’t can read up on the details here.

Since the initial reports, the police have finished their investigation, and no charges have been filed in the subsequent two months. Richard was released from police custody the next day, and is now working back in China. Additionally, his attorney, Joseph Friedberg, who has a pretty stellar reputation as one of the best criminal defense attorneys in Minnesota, even went so far as to state “I would bet my law license that he’s not going to be charged.”

The female student accuser, in the meantime, has retained two civil attorneys: Florin Roebig (a firm which earned its reputation in Florida Personal Injury cases and doesn’t seem to have much experience in sexual misconduct cases), and Hang & Associates (a small Flushing, NY based law firm, who’s specialty is unpaid overtime cases in the hospitality / restaurant industry, representing immigrant workers). Despite the odd choice of attorneys, my best guess is the likely outcome will be a civil settlement out of court between Richard and the accuser, in an effort to make this headline “go away quickly”.

The more concerning issue, however, is that the event highlighted a potential flaw in our investment process. After the news came out, I started digging a bit deeper into the personal reputation of Richard. In public,Richard is known for coming from a humble family background, having built JD from a small kiosk in Beijing to the $35 Billion business it is today, always treating his employees well (for example, calling his deliverymen “brothers”, and paying them above industry standards), and building JD.com with the idea of trust, integrity, and always playing the long-game.

However, the responses I got back from several sources after the incident, who are current or former employees, were contradictory to this image. In particular, these sources all had separate anecdotes for Richard’s inappropriate behavior, and how it’s a widely known secret within the company that he likes to “flirt with young trainees” (we can talk in more detail about these stories offline). During the initial research process when I was looking into the company, I had spent considerable time looking into the corporate culture of JD. But in hindsight I hadn’t verified the personal background of Richard, as hard as I should have. These rumors of personal character were knowable for those asking the right questions, and it was a mistake of the process to overlook this aspect.

Having said all of this, the next question is how much does Richard Liu’s personal life factor into JD.com as a company and as an investment? Judging by the stock’s initial reaction after this news broke, the market thinks it’s ~20% of the stock price.

However, I’d argue that there are other issues that JD is facing, which have a far larger impact on the company’s future value. Among them are JD’s lack of a data-driven culture vs. competitors (see previous footnote on culture), inability to court top tech talent due to this, Alibaba’s impressive ramp up in its Cainiao logistics capabilities (especially in Tier 1 cities) in the last few years, and the top-heavy management style of the company. JD is addressing some of these issues, such as implementing a rotating CEO program for its JD Mall division this summer, but it’s been slower than investors would like.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Waiting to See What Marvin Ellison Has in Store for Lowe’...The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Hedge Fund Ownership Hits 2-Year LowAlready Up 48% in 2018, Bill Ackman Sees Bigger Gains Ahead for Chipotle Mexican...Hedge Funds Aren’t So Sweet On Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Anymore...Hedge Funds Like What Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) is CookingIs Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Tiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese Stocks Market Movers Today: Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), J C Penney Company Inc (JCP), Gap Inc (GPS), and More 10 Largest Online Retailers In the World in 2017 35 Fresh Stories That You Should Read To Know How The Financial Markets Are Doing Today Here’s Why Pacific Crest is Mega-Bullish on JD.Com Inc (ADR) (JD) Is JD.Com Inc (ADR) (JD) a Good Stock to Buy Now? Hillhouse Capital’s Q3 Returns Lifted by SINA Corp (SINA), JD.Com Inc (JD), More 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.