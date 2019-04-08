Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Avoid American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)?

Published on April 22, 2019 at 10:46 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we track the activity of some of the best-performing hedge funds like Appaloosa Management, Baupost, and Tiger Global because we determined that some of the stocks that they are collectively bullish on can help us generate returns above the broader indices. Out of thousands of stocks that hedge funds invest in, small-caps can provide the best returns over the long term due to the fact that these companies are less efficiently priced and are usually under the radars of mass-media, analysts and dumb money. This is why we follow the smart money moves in the small-cap space.

Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) undervalued? Hedge funds are getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ACC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ACC was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with ACC positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

What does the smart money think about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ACC over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

ACC_apr2019

The largest stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was held by AEW Capital Management, which reported holding $90.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Diamond Hill Capital with a $84.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Winton Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

Seeing as American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there exists a select few fund managers who were dropping their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $3.1 million in stock, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR), Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK), and Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ACC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TER 25 410970 0
CFR 18 71492 0
CCK 35 718268 2
RGLD 15 57935 -2
Average 23.25 314666 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $315 million. That figure was $332 million in ACC’s case. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% year-to-date through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. A few hedge funds were also right about betting on ACC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 16.8% and outperformed the market by a small margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Wabtec Corporation (WAB)?Horan Capital Advisers’ Spring 2019 Investor LetterAre Hedge Funds Turning Bullish Enough On Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies (CSL)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Five Below Inc (FIVE)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged A Look at Five Stocks in Spotlight Following Earnings Reports Apple Inc (AAPL) Supplier Among 3 Companies With Notable Insider Selling Reported Yesterday An Insider’s Bet on American Campus Communities (ACC) UDR, Inc. (UDR): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Hedge Funds Are Buying Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.