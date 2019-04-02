Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on October 20, 2019 at 6:08 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. PHM was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with PHM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PHM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

PHM_oct2019

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

How are hedge funds trading PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 24% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in PHM a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), which was worth $265.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Greenhaven Associates which amassed $174.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Samlyn Capital, and Miller Value Partners were also bullish on PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Miller Value Partners, managed by Bill Miller, initiated the largest position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Miller Value Partners had $60.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP also made a $7.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, and Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) but similarly valued. These stocks are CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL), WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX), The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG), and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to PHM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CPL 4 17571 2
WEX 31 574756 1
IPG 32 881757 6
OLED 17 92063 -1
Average 21 391537 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $392 million. That figure was $838 million in PHM’s case. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PHM as the stock returned 16% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHere is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Is PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) A Good Stock To Buy? Is PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 17 Biggest Construction Companies in America in 2017 10 Best Home Builders in Texas 10 Best Home Builders in California 10 Best Rated Biggest Home Builders In USA 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.