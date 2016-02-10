Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Fundsmith’s Latest Thoughts

Published on May 15, 2019 at 12:26 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey recently shared Fundsmith‘s 2018 Annual Letter, a copy of which you can track down here. Aside from reporting its 2018 annual return for its Fundsmith Equity Fund, which was 2.2%, the fund also shared its opinion on several stocks in its equity portfolio. Among them was Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), for which it said the following:

“Philip Morris was caught up in the noise and uncertainty which surrounds the new reduced-risk products —vaping and heat-not-burn technology—where Philip Morris has a market leading product in iQOS. I suspect we can tell that the company is on the right track not just in terms of introducing products which wean smokers off cigarettes and so make their consumption safer and give a new leg to its business but also by the number of regulators and commentators who oppose them.”

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Fundsmith's Latest Thoughts

Copyright: jetcityimage / 123RF Stock Photo

Philip Morris International Inc. a cigarette and tobacco manufacturer, whose products reach more than 180 countries around the globe. Its most famous product is Marlboro. Year-to-date, the company’s stock gained 24.93%, having a closing price on May 14th of $84.09. Its market cap is of $130.82 billion, and it is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 50 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PM a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Gardner Russo & Gardner held the most valuable stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), which was worth $669.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Cedar Rock Capital which amassed $618.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Diamond Hill Capital, and Ariel Investments were also bullish on Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

PM

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Steven Cohen, Kyle Bass...Forest Hill Capital’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsJoel Greenblatt Interview – Value Investing Will Never Go Out of Favor...Forest Hill Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (PART II)Choice Equities Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterGlobal Return Asset Management – April Update

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Global Return Asset Management – April Update Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Steven Cohen, Kyle Bass, Qualcomm Inc (QCOM), Parsons Corp (PSN), and More Forest Hill Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (PART II) Forest Hill Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Choice Equities Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Joel Greenblatt Interview – Value Investing Will Never Go Out of Favor Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, BlueMountain Capital, Voce Capital Management, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB), Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), and More 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.