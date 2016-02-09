Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Pershing Square’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on May 24, 2019 at 7:42 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Pershing Square Capital Management is an NYC-based hedge fund that was founded and is still run by a renowned investor and billionaire, Bill Ackman. The fund was launched back in 2004, and as of March 2018, it has around $8.2 billion in assets under management. Bill Ackman is a long term value investor with expertise in special situations investments. Pershing Square usually runs a very concentrated portfolio, and at the end of Q1 2019, its equity portfolio counted only 8 long positions. More information about its quarterly results you can find in its Q1 2019 Investor Letter below. We bring you one part of it here:

“Dear Shareholder,

Pershing Square Holdings generated strong performance during the first quarter of 2019 and year-to-date. NAV per share increased 36.9% during the first quarter and by 38.4%1 year-to-date, compared with the S&P 500’s year-to-date total return of 13.9%. All of our portfolio companies have generated substantial positive performance in line with their continued business progress as we discuss in detail below:

Portfolio Update Below are the contributors and detractors to gross performance of the portfolio for the first quarter of 2019 and year-to-date 20192:

Pershing Square Table Image

You can download a copy of Pershing Square’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

Pershing-Square-Holdings-Ltd.-Q1-Letter-to-Shareholders

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Tiger Global Management,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Kyle Bass, ValueAct Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, George Soros, Nelson Peltz...30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Fir Tree Partners,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.