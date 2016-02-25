Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on November 28, 2018 at 10:57 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings made by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was in 46 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. PANW shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 42 hedge funds in our database with PANW holdings at the end of the previous quarter.  However, it didn’t make it as one of the 30 stocks billionaires are crazy about: Insider Monkey billionaires stock index.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based multinational cybersecurity company operates a core platform based on advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other security areas.

The company’s stock lost a bit of sheen in October after it reaffirmed its fiscal first-quarter 2019 guidance. Palo Alto expects quarterly revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million, or a 26% year-over-year increase at the midpoint, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 to $1.06.

Consensus estimates reveal the market wanted higher returns, with many analysts projecting earnings and revenue at the high end of Palo Alto Networks’ respective guidance ranges.

Light Street Capital’s Glen Kacher was bullish on the stock at the Sohn Conference due to the company’s opportunity in the cloud security space, forecasting 90% upside potential over a two-year horizon.

Insider Monkey comprehensively covered the conference and offered its own analysis on the Palo Alto pitch:

Kacher discussed the immense need for online security in an era of government-funded criminal hacker organizations looking to divert wealth to their digital coffers. The threat is grave enough that a single large-scale cyber theft could potentially trigger a financial collapse through widespread fear of the banking system, potentially wiping out over $20 trillion in wealth. Given that, Kacher questioned the U.S government’s spending on cyber security, stating that they spend just $13 billion annually to fight a cyber war that’s actually occurring right now, while spending $600 billion on defense for a conventional war that isn’t occurring (and isn’t very likely to).

That security is made all the more challenging by the increasing prevalence of the hybrid cloud model in IT, where data must travel over many clients and networks, which creates a huge opportunity for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)’s leading hybrid security solution, which is capable of protecting both the enterprise and cloud operations of companies with a single solution. And there’s far more growth in cloud yet to come, as Kacher told CNBC following the event that only 14% to 15% of computing has been shifted to the cloud thus far.

Palo Alto is hugely successful at capitalizing on its customers through its transition to a subscription-based model, pulling in four-times as much revenue per customer as its competitors, and Kacher predicts that will lead to robust revenue growth of over 20% for years to come, outpacing overall firewall market growth by 3X. Kacher also likes that the company’s management has become more disciplined when it comes to expenses, which he estimates will help drive operating and free cash flow margins to 27% and 41% respectively by 2021.

In June, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora, purchased 294,247 shares in the company at $214.81 apiece. The company’s stock closed at $166.59 on Nov. 27.

Today there are dozens of gauges stock traders have at their disposal to appraise stocks. A couple of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

What have hedge funds been doing with Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PANW over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

PANW_nov2018

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW), with a stake worth $1047.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Two Sigma Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $310.8 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Cadian Capital, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Melvin Capital Management, managed by Gabriel Plotkin, established the most outsized position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW). Melvin Capital Management had $56.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joe DiMenna’s ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS also made a $13.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PANW positions are Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Andrew Weiss’s Weiss Asset Management, and Paul Holland and Matthew Miller’s Glaxis Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) but similarly valued. These stocks are Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI), POSCO (NYSE:PKX), WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), and Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). All of these stocks’ market caps match PANW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MSI 26 839297 6
PKX 14 157776 0
WEC 19 357766 4
WCN 30 1002797 -4

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $589 million. That figure was $2889 million in PANW’s case. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Took Their Stunning Profits and Ditched Axon Enterprise, Inc. (...Hedge Fund Ownership of FMC Corp (FMC) Has FlatlinedHedge Funds Aren’t Buying the Hype Around AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)&#...Hedge Funds Continue to Pile Into This Stock, Which Has Gained 667% in 2018Hedge Funds Soured on This Chinese Internet Giant in Q3Apollo Global Management LLC (APO): Could It Hit $52 Per Share by 2020?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Citadel Investment Group, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), and Otelco Inc (OTEL) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Miller, David Stemerman, Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX), Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (JMDA), Xencor Inc (XNCR), and More Sohn Conference: D. R. Horton (DHI), Assured Guaranty (AGO), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Put Under the Microscope Should You Avoid Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)? Was Boardman Bay Capital Management Right To Reduce Exposure To Tableau Software (DATA), Applied Materials (AMAT) & Two Other Stocks? Cupps Capital Slashes Portfolio in Q3, But Couldn’t Stop Buying These 5 Stocks Why We Expect Big Things From Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), More 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.