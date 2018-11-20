Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Hedge Funds Holding Tight

Published on December 5, 2019 at 7:19 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve finalized its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

Hedge fund interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare VAC to other stocks including CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR), Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to get a better sense of its popularity.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Brad Farber Atika Capital

Brad Farber of Atika Capital

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Hedge fund activity in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in VAC a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

VAC_dec2019

The largest stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) was held by Rima Senvest Management, which reported holding $179.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Iridian Asset Management with a $119.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Nantahala Capital Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and Tremblant Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position FrontFour Capital Group allocated the biggest weight to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), around 24.62% of its portfolio. Rima Senvest Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 15.48 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VAC.

Since Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there exists a select few money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes in the third quarter. Interestingly, Michael Johnston’s Steelhead Partners dropped the largest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $9.7 million in stock, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $4.7 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). These stocks are CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR), Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to VAC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
COR 14 265606 0
MRCY 22 112572 1
ACB 10 17463 0
LK 23 300025 -8
Average 17.25 173917 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $174 million. That figure was $489 million in VAC’s case. Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on VAC as the stock returned 18.6% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)5 Best Smartphones with A Headphone Jack In 2019Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Shopify Inc (SHOP)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (...Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Bunge Limited (BG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: James Dinan, ExodusPoint Capital, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC), OpGen Inc (OPGN), and More Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Companies with Headquarters in Orlando Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) a Good Stock to Buy? 5 Best Smartphones with A Headphone Jack In 2019 10 Easiest Instruments To Learn For A Child Top 10 Best Places For A Single Mom To Live And Work In 2020
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.