Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 6:44 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the 12-month period ending October 30. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4 percentage points through the middle of November. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) ready to rally soon? Investors who are in the know are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MPC isn’t among the (30 most popular stocks among hedge funds). MPC was in 66 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 59 hedge funds in our database with MPC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MPC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world, there are tons of metrics stock traders put to use to assess publicly traded companies. A duo of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

Andreas Halvorsen

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 66 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 12% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 53 hedge funds with a bullish position in MPC at the beginning of this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MPC_dec2018

The largest stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was held by Viking Global, which reported holding $571.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Point State Capital with a $397 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Iridian Asset Management, and Millennium Management.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. DSAM Partners, managed by Guy Shahar, assembled the most valuable position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC). DSAM Partners had $36 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joe DiMenna’s ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS also made a $17.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MPC investors: Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management, Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital Management, and Sara Nainzadeh’s Centenus Global Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC). We will take a look at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MPC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FIS 36 1952578 4
LUV 41 5209151 5
CHU 6 53534 -3
HAL 39 789589 -5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2001 million. That figure was $4796 million in MPC’s case. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About: Insider Monkey Billionaire Stock Index Suvretta Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Pioneer (PXD): Hedge Funds’ Favorite Energy Stocks These Are Billionaire Paul Singer’s Stock Picks That You NEED to Avoid Wexford Capital: Joseph Jacobs, Charles Davidson, Private Equity, Energy and Real Estate Investments Five Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now When Billionaire Activist Barry Rosenstein Buys These Stocks, You Sell Them 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.