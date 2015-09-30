Companies 0 See All
Legendary Investor Bill Miller Talks Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) Takeover

Published on June 19, 2018 at 9:29 am by Tim Frederick
The father-son duo of Bill Miller and Bill Miller IV appeared on CNBC on Father’s Day to discuss some of the favorite stock picks of Miller Value Investors, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Miller Value Investors incorporates many of the same investing principles that served Bill Miller well during his successful 28-year run at Legg Mason Capital Management. Among them, the fund seeks to invest for the long-term in companies which it deems to be undervalued based on its own estimates of those companies’ intrinsic value.

Miller Value Investors’ Opportunity Equity strategy has returned 7.86% annualized since its inception in 2000, outpacing the market by 2.14 percentage points per year on average. Our flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has performed even better, returning 87.8% since inception vs. 53.3% gains for the SPY. You can see our latest picks by trying our newsletters free of charge for 14 days.

Bill Miller

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has gained another 47% in 2018, remains a favorite stock pick of Bill Miller. Miller does not believe that Amazon will acquire a media company to grow Prime Video, nor does he think that it needs to. He noted that Amazon and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) already have the capability to produce and distribute their own original content online, giving them little incentive to purchase an expensive media company.

Miller sees Jeff Bezos as trying to duplicate the Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) model, developing so much original content for Prime Video that it becomes a fixed-cost enterprise which Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) can later take advantage of by further boosting Prime membership fees. While Miller also thinks highly of Netflix as a company and has owned it in the past, he does think the price is high right now.

On the next page we’ll look at two other stocks discussed by Bill Miller and his son Bill Miller IV during their recent interview.

