Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

KG Funds Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 1:42 am by Sieni Kimalainen in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Read the beginning of this article here.

At the end of Q1 2019, the first two positions in KG Funds Management’s portfolio have remained without any changes in shares held compared to the last quarter of 2018. The biggest position at the end of Q1 2019 was Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), a multinational corporation based in Foster City, CA, providing financial services. It is one of the world’s leading companies in electronic fund transfers, through different types of credit, gift, and debit cards. As the leading position in KG Funds Management’s portfolio, Visa Inc. was valued $90.97 million, with a total of 582,433 shares, comprising 18.07% of the fund’s portfolio. Visa Inc. reported net revenues of $5.5 billion for Q1 2019, which is 13% higher compared to Q1 2018. The company also reported earnings per share of $1.30 for Q1 2019, which is 21% higher compared to the same quarter last year. Since the beginning of the year, the company’s stock has gained 28.86%, and on June 25th it had a closing price of $171.28. The company’s market cap is $374.31 billion.

The fund’s second biggest position in the first quarter of 2019 was Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA). This company is also among the leading multinational corporations in global payment and technology services, based in New York. The company reported net revenue of $3.9 billion for the first quarter of 2019, which is 9% higher compared to the same period last year. Also, it reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.78 compared to adjusted dilted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter of 2018. The fund held 383,964 Matercard Inc’s shares worth $90.40 million in the first quarter of 2019. This amount comprised 17.95% of the fund’s 13F portfolio. The company’s market cap is $265.29 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s stock gained 36.89%, and on June 25th it was trading at $259.73.

KG Funds Management did not make any changes in the number of shares it held of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during Q1 2019. Hence this was the fourth largest position in the fund’s portfolio, right after Athene Holding Ltd. which we mentioned in the previous article. The Walt Disney Company is among the biggest producers of entertainment content and it is a huge mass media enterprise divided into several segments. It was founded back in 1923, with headquarters in Burbank, CA. For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 ended on March 30th, the company reported revenues of $14.92 million, which is 3% higher than for the Q2 of fiscal 2018. It also disclosed diluted earnings per share of $3.53 compared to $1.95 in the same period of last fiscal year. The company’s market cap is $251.85 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the company’s stock price gained 28.42%, having a closing price of $139.94 on June 25th. KG Funds Management held 630,645 company’s shares worth $70.02 million, comprising 13.9% of the fund’s portfolio.

As for the remaining two positions, the fund has increased interest in them during the first quarter of 2019. The first one is Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), which increased by 6% to 23,000 shares worth $40.13 million, comprising 7.97% of the fund’s portfolio. Another boosted position during the quarter was in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with the fund holding 1.21 million shares valued $48.22 million at the end of Q1 2019.

Disclosure: None.

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Citadel LLC, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc (HEB), Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), Immunomedics Inc (IMMU), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Tom Steyer, Jana Partners, Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH), Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW), and More Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass Thinks Hong Kong Dollar Peg Could Break Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1 Rhizome Partners’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter Dan Loeb’s Third Point Is Bullish On Sony Corporation (SNE) – “A Strong Sony Letter” Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.