Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Kerrisdale Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Published on December 27, 2018 at 9:35 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Back in 2009, Sahm Adrangi decided it was time to launch his own hedge fund, and so he founded Kerrisdale Capital Management, a New York-based investment management firm with the main focus on long-term value investments and event-driven special situations. The fund had successful investments throughout the years and in July 2017 it managed around $150 million, whereas its initial capital was less than $1 million. Mr. Adrangi cut his teeth at Deutsche Bank, and Chanin Capital Partners, and he also worked at Longacre Management, a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University. What sets him apart from other portfolio managers is sharing his research with the public, openly writing about his fund’s opinion on stocks; and, he is mostly known for short selling.

Sahm Adrangi Kerrisdale Capital

Throughout the years, Mr. Adrangi and his team at Kerrisdale Capital Management have become quite skilled in analyzing specific sectors such as biotechnology, mining, and telecommunication, to name a few. Mr. Adrangi doesn’t shy away from going activist if he finds the need for it, and all this makes him one of the most prominent hedge fund managers and his fund the best performing fund in Insider Monkey’s database during the Q3. Our ranking of the best performing hedge funds is based on their quarterly returns coming from the investments in the companies with market caps above $1.0 billion. Not only that his fund had this year’s third quarter good performance, but it has also generated high returns throughout the years. It’s Kerrisdale Partners LP fund returned strong 27.15% in 2013, 14.03% in 2014, 16.39% in 2015. Then, in 2016 it had less luck, as it has lost 1.89%, but it came back on track in the following year with a notable return of  19.92%. 2018 seem to be the best for the fund, as until October 29th, it has brought back an amazing 44.66%. Its total return is of whopping 2326.38% for a compound annual return of 41.16% and its worst drawdown is 17.30.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 96.9%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by over 40 percentage points (see the details here).

At the end of the third quarter of 2018, Kerrisdale Capital Management’s portfolio was valued at $102.01 million, after the fund has initiated two positions and dumped two other stocks. The most valuable position it held on September 30 was in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), and, after it has lowered its stake in it by 44% it counted 554,235 shares outstanding, with a value of $26.24 million, occupying 25.72% of its equity portfolio. The fund doesn’t look for the favorite companies among hedge funds – there was not a single stock out of those 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018 in its equity portfolio at the end of September. More details about the rest of the fund’s third quarter long positions you can find on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Fir Tree, Point72 Asset Management L.P...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Adage Capital Partners, Goosehead Insurance...Chilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsIs UDR, Inc. (UDR) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and HoldingsDo Hedge Funds Love Monro, Inc. (MNRO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Chilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Adage Capital Partners, Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK), Weyland Tech Inc (WEYL), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Fir Tree, Point72 Asset Management L.P., Groupon Inc (GRPN), Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX), Novation Companies Inc (NOVC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, GMT Capital, Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM), Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP), Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: CQS Cayman LP, Bridgewater Associates, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG), Autoweb Inc (AUTO), DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG), and More Archer Capital Management Return, AUM, and Holdings 10 Countries With Most Unfaithful Wives 10 Doctor Specialties with Best Lifestyle 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.