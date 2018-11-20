Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW): Fairfax Financial Holdings Latest Thoughts

Published on April 1, 2019 at 10:35 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Prem Watsa’s holding company, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, recently published its 2018 Annual Letter, in which briefly discussed some of its 13F positions. You can track a copy of the letter – here. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited shared its views on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) as well, explaining that it always had a good relationship with, currently owning 9.2% of the company.

We have had an excellent relationship with Kennedy Wilson, its CEO Bill McMorrow and Bill’s partners,  Mary  Ricks  and  Matt  Windisch,  since  we  met  them  in  2010.  We  own  9.2%  of  the  company.  In  2018,Kennedy Wilson sold three of our joint venture properties in Dublin for a gain of $74 million, an average annual return of 21% on our original investment, and returned $107 million of the proceeds to Fairfax. Since inception in 2010, we have invested $855 million with Kennedy Wilson, received cash proceeds of $858 million and still have real estate  worth  about  $351  million.  Our  average  annual  realized  return  since  inception  was  21%.  We  continue  to acquire  properties  through  Bill,  Mary  and  Matt  with  the  purchase  of  one  office  building  on  26 acres  in  Denver,Colorado  for  $85  million  with  a  cash  on  cash  yield  of  6.7%;  three  office  buildings  outside  Portland,  Oregon  for$29 million with a cash on cash yield of 6.2%; and nine office buildings on 67 acres outside Los Angeles, California for $163 million with a cash on cash yield of 7.5%. These Class A office buildings are anchored by investment grade tenants in strong and growing markets and were available at quite significant discounts to replacement cost.

Arkansas

STUDIO GRAND OUEST/Shutterstock.com

Kennedy-Wilson is a Beverly Hills, California-based real estate investment company, with a market cap of $3.06 billion. Year-to-date, its stock is up by 16.54%, and on March 29th, it had a closing price of $21.28. It is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.

At Q4’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KW over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Fairfax Financial Holdings actually held the most valuable stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW), which was worth $242.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Elkhorn Partners which amassed $80.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Royce & Associates, ACK Asset Management, and Sprott Asset Management were also bullish on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

KW

In its last financial report for the fourth quarter of 2018, Kennedy-Wilson disclosed GAAP Net Income of $30.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to GAAP Net Income of $99.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2017.

Disclosure: None.

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Markel Corporation (MKL) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven A. Cohen, Citadel, Apollo Global Management LLC (APO), New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP), Lennox International (LII), and More 13D Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Allied World Assurance Co Holdings AG (AWH) 13D Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Exco Resources Inc (XCO) 13G Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Boosts Stakes in Kennedy-Wilson, U.S. Bancorp, Johnson & Johnson 140 Biggest and Most Famous Activist Hedge Funds Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.