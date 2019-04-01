Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited 2018 Annual Investor Letter

Published on April 1, 2019 at 7:36 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a Toronto-based holding company founded back in 1985 by Prem Watsa, who is often referred to as “Warren Buffett of Canada”. He graduated with an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. The company is engaged through its subsidiaries in property and casualty insurance and investment management. Prem Wasta has been successfully running his firm since launching, and recently the company disclosed its 2018 Annual Letter, a copy of which you can download below.

The company reported net income of $376 million, and a decrease of 1.5% of its book value (adjusted for the $10 per share dividend paid) to $432 per share. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited also disclosed that its book value per share has compounded at 18.7% annually since its launching.

“We would have had an excellent year in 2018 but a collapse in stock prices in the fourth quarter, which was reflected immediately through mark to market accounting, resulted in our producing net income of only $376 million(1). Our book value per share decreased by 1.5% (adjusted for the $10 per share dividend paid) to $432 per share because of unrealized  foreign  exchange  losses  of  $236  million.  Since  we  began  in  1985,  our  book  value  per  share  has compounded at 18.7% annually while our common stock price has compounded at 17.1% annually. Our growth in book value has stalled recently but we have our foot on the accelerator!” – wrote Prem Watsa among other things in the letter.

You can download a copy of Fairfax Financial Holdings’ 2018 annual letter below:

2018-Shareholders-Letter

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Boosts Stakes in...BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): Billionaire...13D Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Exco Resources Inc (XCO)13D Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Allied World Assurance Co Holdings...13G Filing: Fairfax Financial Holdings and Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)140 Biggest and Most Famous Activist Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.