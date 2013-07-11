Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

KEMET Corporation (KEM): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 15, 2018 at 10:37 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 6.7% compared to 2.6%, despite there being a few duds in there like Facebook (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Is KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) a buy, sell, or hold? Investors who are in the know are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that kem isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are perceived as slow, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8,000 funds in operation today, We hone in on the masters of this group, around 700 funds. These hedge fund managers preside over the majority of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by shadowing their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed a few investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Chuck Royce

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Hedge fund activity in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

At Q3’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 5% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards KEM over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with KEM Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), which was worth $50.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $23.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and Millennium Management were also bullish on KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, assembled the most outsized position in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Marshall Wace LLP had $9.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Eric Singer’s VIEX Capital Advisors also made a $2.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, Ira Unschuld’s Brant Point Investment Management, and David Andre and Astro Teller’s Cerebellum Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). We will take a look at Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI), Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), and Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble KEM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TBI 14 67922 -2
VKTX 27 133239 9
CDNA 19 118417 4
CENX 11 71005 -5
Average 17.75 97646 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $98 million. That figure was $130 million in KEM’s case. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard VKTX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid Vereit Inc (VER)?Is Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Verso Corporation (VRS)Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)Hedge Funds Are Buying Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Axar Capital Management, China Commercial Credit Inc (CCCR), FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB), and More 13D Filing: K Equity, LLC and Kemet Corp (KEM) 13G Filing: Royce & Associates and Kemet Corp (KEM) Is KEMET Corporation (KEM) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Buy KEMET Corporation (KEM)? What Hedge Funds Think About UniPixel Inc (UNXL) Vicor Corp (VICR): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.