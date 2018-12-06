Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Is Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) worth your attention right now? Money managers are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that ZUMZ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ZUMZ was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with ZUMZ holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Lee Ainslie MAVERICK CAPITAL

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

What have hedge funds been doing with Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in ZUMZ a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ZUMZ_june2019

Among these funds, 0 held the most valuable stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), which was worth $9.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $6.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Maverick Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and Balyasny Asset Management were also bullish on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Maverick Capital, managed by Lee Ainslie, assembled the most outsized position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Maverick Capital had $6.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also made a $1.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ZUMZ positions are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) but similarly valued. We will take a look at New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM), Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), and Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ZUMZ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NEWM 17 48309 0
PLAB 13 67607 -3
KURA 17 207125 2
ACOR 22 161061 0
Average 17.25 121026 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $121 million. That figure was $34 million in ZUMZ’s case. Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is even less popular than PLAB. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards ZUMZ. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ZUMZ wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); ZUMZ investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.2% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) ? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) How Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Why Traders Are Keenly Watching Twitter, Zumiez, Idera, and More All the Details On 5 Companies’ Latest Quarterly Results, Including Restoration Hardware (RH) Why Are Investors Bullish On These Five Stocks On Thursday? What do Hedge Funds Think of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.