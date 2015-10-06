Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on November 7, 2019 at 3:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that XERS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts hone in on the upper echelon of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people have their hands on the lion’s share of the smart money’s total capital, and by following their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed a few investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

XERS_nov2019

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

How have hedgies been trading Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in XERS a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

MOORE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jeremy Green’s Redmile Group has the number one position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), worth close to $34.3 million, corresponding to 1% of its total 13F portfolio. On Redmile Group’s heels is Deerfield Management, led by James E. Flynn, holding a $27.2 million position; 1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers with similar optimism include Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, Renaissance Technologies and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Due to the fact that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has faced falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dumped the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $1.2 million in stock, and Matthew Halbower’s Pentwater Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS). We will take a look at Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH), and Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM). This group of stocks’ market valuations match XERS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SOR 2 7237 0
CMLS 9 117968 -4
LEGH 3 675 -4
RM 11 68103 -2
Average 6.25 48496 -2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $48 million. That figure was $63 million in XERS’s case. Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately XERS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); XERS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -14.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)?Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Timkensteel Corporation (TMST) A Good Stock To Buy?...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Nelson Peltz, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS), Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, SkyBridge Capital, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS), Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY), Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC), and More 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick 8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.