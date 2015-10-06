Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) A Good Stock To Buy?

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that XERS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



How have hedgies been trading Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in XERS a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jeremy Green’s Redmile Group has the number one position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), worth close to $34.3 million, corresponding to 1% of its total 13F portfolio. On Redmile Group’s heels is Deerfield Management, led by James E. Flynn, holding a $27.2 million position; 1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers with similar optimism include Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, Renaissance Technologies and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Due to the fact that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has faced falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dumped the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $1.2 million in stock, and Matthew Halbower’s Pentwater Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS). We will take a look at Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH), and Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM). This group of stocks’ market valuations match XERS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SOR 2 7237 0 CMLS 9 117968 -4 LEGH 3 675 -4 RM 11 68103 -2 Average 6.25 48496 -2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $48 million. That figure was $63 million in XERS’s case. Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately XERS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); XERS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -14.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.