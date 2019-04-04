Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 25, 2019 at 10:54 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter. One of these stocks was Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that WYND isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old financial tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our experts hone in on the masters of this group, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors oversee the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by paying attention to their top equity investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

WYND_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

What does smart money think about Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -12% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in WYND a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Harold Levy Iridian Asset Management

The largest stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) was held by Iridian Asset Management, which reported holding $310.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Tremblant Capital with a $53.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, GLG Partners, and D E Shaw.

Seeing as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedge funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Renaissance Technologies dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $9.9 million in stock, and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $2.7 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD), RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL), and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to WYND’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BHF 23 417281 -8
ARD 11 72786 -1
ROLL 6 59579 -5
GPK 30 534112 6
Average 17.5 270940 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $271 million. That figure was $457 million in WYND’s case. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on WYND as the stock returned 5.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)Outfront Media Inc (OUT): Hedge Funds Are Selling, But Still BullishIs Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Cutting Tech Data Corporation (TECD)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Azul S.A. (AZUL)?Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Embraer SA (ERJ)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Obus, John Paulson, Elliott Management, CQS Cayman LP, Facebook, Inc. (FB), RBB Bancorp (RBB), and More Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Kyle Bass, Tom Steyer, Wayfair Inc (W), Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND), and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) Intrepid Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Starbucks (SBUX), Wyndham (WYND), Aptiv (APTV): Insider Buys of the Week 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.