Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds?

Is Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) a bargain? The best stock pickers are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that W isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). W was in 32 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with W positions at the end of the previous quarter.



How are hedge funds trading Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards W over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Spruce House Investment Management held the most valuable stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), which was worth $547.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $360.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Bares Capital Management, and Whale Rock Capital Management were also bullish on Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Samlyn Capital, managed by Robert Pohly, assembled the biggest call position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W). Samlyn Capital had $68.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital also made a $51.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new W investors: Wilmot B. Harkey and Daniel Mack’s Nantahala Capital Management, Leon Shaulov’s Maplelane Capital, and David Fiszel’s Honeycomb Asset Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W). We will take a look at Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). This group of stocks’ market values resemble W’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position STX 23 1870540 -1 LNC 35 620312 -5 CTXS 34 2028377 0 IEX 15 374953 -1 Average 26.75 1223546 -1.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1224 million. That figure was $2314 million in W’s case. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately W wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on W were disappointed as the stock returned -23.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

