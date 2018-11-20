Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 7:22 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Is USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) a buy here? Money managers are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that usak isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

What have hedge funds been doing with USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -27% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards USAK over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with USAK Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), which was worth $5.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $3.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, GLG Partners, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management dumped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $8.7 million in stock. George McCabe’s fund, Portolan Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $4.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX), Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT), Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD), and Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to USAK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CFRX 10 42304 0
FT 2 324 0
MDWD 3 2483 -2
NATR 6 68029 0
Average 5.25 28285 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $28 million. That figure was $20 million in USAK’s case. ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreFutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Portolan Capital Management and USA Truck Inc (USAK) Clusters of Insider Buying at Battered Retailer of Storage Products and Struggling Trucking Firm, Plus Other Insider Trading Is USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) A Good Stock To Buy? Baker Street Capital Management, Stone House Capital Management Sell 2.0 Mln USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Shares In Secondary Offering Baker Street Capital Discloses 13.3% Activist Stake in USA Truck USA Truck: Stone House Capital Now Holds 8.5% 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.