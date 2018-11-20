Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is TriMas Corp (TRS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 2, 2019 at 4:06 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we track the activity of some of the best-performing hedge funds like Appaloosa Management, Baupost, and Tiger Global because we determined that some of the stocks that they are collectively bullish on can help us generate returns above the broader indices. Out of thousands of stocks that hedge funds invest in, small-caps can provide the best returns over the long term due to the fact that these companies are less efficiently priced and are usually under the radars of mass-media, analysts and dumb money. This is why we follow the smart money moves in the small-cap space.

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), and EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Richard Pzena - Pzena Investment Management

Let’s view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

What have hedge funds been doing with TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TRS over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

TRS_apr2019

Among these funds, Pzena Investment Management held the most valuable stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS), which was worth $51.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $17.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Barington Capital Group, Renaissance Technologies, and Diamond Hill Capital were also bullish on TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. cut the largest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $0.8 million in stock, and Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS). These stocks are Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO), and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to TRS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RWT 12 83440 0
YETI 10 27704 10
NPO 15 117649 -1
MGRC 23 119085 1
Average 15 86970 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $87 million. That figure was $112 million in TRS’s case. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on TRS, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 18.3% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
TriMas Corp (TRS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? TriMas Corp (TRS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Homebuilder Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), Leading U.S. Cinema Chain, and 3 Other Companies Register Noteworthy Insider Buying Is TriMas Corp (TRS) A Good Stock To Buy? Jamba, Inc. (JMBA), Medifast Inc (MED), TriMas Corp (TRS): Activist Glenn Welling’s Favorite Picks Barnes Group Inc. (B): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.