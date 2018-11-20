Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 10, 2019 at 6:33 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) undervalued? The smart money is taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that WMB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

How have hedgies been trading The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WMB over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with WMB Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Robert Pitts’s Steadfast Capital Management has the number one position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), worth close to $289.3 million, corresponding to 3.9% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Glenview Capital, managed by Larry Robbins, which holds a $205.7 million position; the fund has 1.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions include Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis’s Canyon Capital Advisors, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Brian J. Higgins’s King Street Capital.

Consequently, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Perella Weinberg Partners assembled the biggest position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Perella Weinberg Partners had $20.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also made a $20.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WMB positions are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). These stocks are Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to WMB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WELL 17 558316 -6
YUM 30 988108 -2
AMD 41 755780 4
CHU 6 64209 -2
Average 23.5 591603 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $592 million. That figure was $1075 million in WMB’s case. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately WMB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WMB were disappointed as the stock returned -12.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks (see the video below) among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG...Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Going to Burn These Hedge...Do Hedge Funds Love Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Williams Companies (WMB) Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? 20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On 4 Stocks Billionaire David Tepper Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) Billionaire Michael Hintze’s and CQS Cayman’s Return, AUM, and New Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Dan Loeb, Carl Icahn, Tiger Global, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), Concurrent Computer Corp (CCUR), and More 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.