Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 23, 2019 at 8:53 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that HABT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Paul Marshall of Marshall Wace

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action encompassing The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT).

What have hedge funds been doing with The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HABT over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with HABT Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT), which was worth $15.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Greenhouse Funds which amassed $10.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace LLP, Two Sigma Advisors, and Millennium Management were also bullish on The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were breaking ground themselves. GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, initiated the most valuable position in The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT). GLG Partners had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital also initiated a $0.1 million position during the quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT). We will take a look at Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU), Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to HABT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TEDU 8 9658 1
LAWS 4 9838 0
CRNT 6 22142 -3
TGLS 7 13625 3
Average 6.25 13816 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $14 million. That figure was $45 million in HABT’s case. Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately HABT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HABT were disappointed as the stock returned -5.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 3 Stocks With Insanely Low P/S Ratios That Hedge Funds Are Bullish On Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Anymore Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT): Passport Capital Adds Shares to Its Position Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Elite Hedge Funds Are Making Moves On These 3 Stocks 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.