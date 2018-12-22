Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 5:17 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Leon Cooperman and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) from the perspective of those elite funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. BNS has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with BNS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BNS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

We’re going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Hedge fund activity in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

At Q3’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -21% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BNS over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

BNS_dec2018

Among these funds, Arrowstreet Capital held the most valuable stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), which was worth $381.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $178.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, AQR Capital Management, and Bridgewater Associates were also bullish on The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $0.9 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV), Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to BNS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WBA 34 1325362 -5
ABEV 14 250062 -4
ANTM 63 6269681 12
BIIB 56 3434463 3
Average 41.75 2819892 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 41.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.82 billion. That figure was $875 million in BNS’s case. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is even less popular than ABEV. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Canadian Banks For Long Term Dividend Growth Investors Is Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) A Good Stock To Buy? Is The Bank of Nova Scotia (USA) (BNS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Tetrem Capital Loves Canadian Banks: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Is Bank of Montreal (USA) (BMO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Toronto-Dominion Bank (USA) (TD) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (MTU)? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.