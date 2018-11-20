Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Telefonica S.A. (TEF) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?

Published on March 27, 2019 at 11:26 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Is Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money is becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that TEF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action encompassing Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Hedge fund activity in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 20% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TEF over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

TEF_mar2019

The largest stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $45.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $1.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, PEAK6 Capital Management, and McKinley Capital Management.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the most outsized position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF). Arrowstreet Capital had $45.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also made a $0.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new TEF investors: Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TEF’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RTN 38 1601576 3
EXC 33 2059393 0
ORAN 2 398 1
ICE 41 2692581 5
Average 28.5 1588487 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1588 million. That figure was $48 million in TEF’s case. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately TEF wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on TEF were disappointed as the stock returned 6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
World’s 10 Largest Telecom Companies By Subscribers 10 Largest Telecom Companies in The World by Revenue 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Worrisome Payout Ratios Is Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (TEF) a Good Stock To Buy? AT&T Aio Wireless Separation May Be Just The Start Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (ALU), T MOBILE US INC (TMUS): Why This Deal Is So Important Chipset Updates: QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)’s Partnership, Intel Corporation (INTC)’s Wine-Powered Processor & Broadcom Corporation (BRCM) Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.