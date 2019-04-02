Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on November 12, 2019 at 12:44 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. TGLS was in 5 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with TGLS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TGLS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

How have hedgies been trading Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TGLS over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

TGLS_nov2019

More specifically, Rutabaga Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS), with a stake worth $4.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Rutabaga Capital Management was Polaris Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3.3 million. Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and GRT Capital Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Keith M. Rosenbloom’s Cruiser Capital Advisors dumped the biggest stake of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth close to $1.6 million in stock, and Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $1.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). We will take a look at The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO), Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI), and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to TGLS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CATO 18 26029 6
GRAF 12 54469 0
SPFI 8 11760 8
MOGU 3 15294 2
Average 10.25 26888 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $27 million. That figure was $10 million in TGLS’s case. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TGLS as the stock returned 27.8% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI): Hedge Funds Are Getting More Bullish...Top 10 Largest Airports In The World in 2019Market Beating Upslope Capital’s New Portfolio Moves10 Best Places To Visit In USA In NovemberHedge Funds Are Selling U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Best Places To Visit In USA In November Top 10 Largest Airports In The World in 2019 5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.