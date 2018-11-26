Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Published on November 30, 2019 at 9:37 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and a 20% drop in stock prices. Things completely reversed in 2019 and stock indices hit record highs. Recent hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that SGC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Jim Simons Founder of Renaissance Technologies

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action surrounding Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Hedge fund activity in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SGC over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SGC_nov2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies founded by Jim Simons has the largest position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC), worth close to $3.6 million, corresponding to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Frederick DiSanto of Ancora Advisors, with a $0.4 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ancora Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC), around 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.003 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SGC.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) headfirst. Springbok Capital, managed by Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle, established the biggest position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Springbok Capital had $0 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY), CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE), and LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to SGC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ORRF 3 10791 0
RCKY 6 18964 -1
CECE 9 44549 -3
LOGC 6 106552 0
Average 6 45214 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $45 million. That figure was $4 million in SGC’s case. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is even less popular than ORRF. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards SGC. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately SGC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); SGC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -17.6% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Watching RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) From AfarHedge Funds Are Warming Up To Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX...Do Hedge Funds Like Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)?Hedge Funds Watching Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) From AfarPark City Group, Inc. (PCYG: Hedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their Minds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, James Simons, Sandler Capital Management, Visium Asset Management, GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), and More Well-Known Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and Two Other Companies Highlight Recent Insider Buying Activity Sentiment Towards Superior Uniform Group Inc (SGC) Improving But Still Lacking Hedge Funds Are Dumping Joe’s Jeans Inc (JOEZ) 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.