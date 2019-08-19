Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, James Simons, Sandler Capital Management, Visium Asset Management, GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), and More

Published on August 20, 2019 at 3:56 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Kyle Bass Says US Interest Rates will Follow the Rest of the World to Zero — ‘This is Insane’ (CNBC)
Central banks are just getting started with monetary easing, hedge fund manager Kyle Bass said, predicting U.S. interest rates will keep falling and follow global interest rates all the way down to zero. “We’re the only country that has an integer in front of our bond yields. We have 90% of the world’s investment-grade debt. We actually have rule of law and we have a decent economy. All the money is going to come here,” Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, told CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday.

Jim Simons Diversifying His Carcinogenic Cloud Portfolio (Deal Breaker)
If there’s anything Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons likes better than making money, preferably without lifting a finger for it, it’s a refreshing hit of nicotine to his alveoli. Actually, it’s an essentially never-ending sequence of those drags. But while his own personal preferred intoxicant and carcinogen is tobacco, Simons knows there are others out there: After all, this man went to Berkeley and was a college professor in the 1960s. And now, he sees an opportunity to combine his twin loves of smoking and making money.

stock, market, buy, graph, risk, trading, dice, concepts, chart, objects, investment, opportunity, business, three-dimensional, horizontal, line, gambling, decisions, symbol,

Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Picton Hedge Fund Most Defensive in a Decade Amid ‘Pain Trade’ (Bloomberg)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management is the “most defensive” in a decade as the $5.5 billion Canadian hedge fund bets on a looming sell-off in credit. Trade tensions and a slowing global economy at a time when “complacency” in the bond market is running high are prompting the 15-year-old fund to hold its fire power in the fixed-income space.

A Top-performing Hedge Fund is Making a Big Bet on Gold (CNBC)
A top-performing hedge fund is more than doubling its bet on gold and is ruling the industry with a nearly 30% return this year on its long positions. Sandler Capital Management, with $2.1 billion in regulatory assets under management, is run by much smaller and lesser-known managers than star investors like David Einhorn and Bill Ackman. But it is one of the best stock-picking funds this year, almost doubling the year-to-date gains for the S&P 500, according to Symmetric.io, a hedge-fund tracking firm.

Citadel Adds Quant Research Head for Convertible Arbitrage Team (eFinancialCareers.com)
Hedge fund giant Citadel has hired a former managing director at BlackRock to head up quantitative research for its convertible arbitrage team. Dr. Johnny Kang started earlier this month as an MD in New York. Kang spent the last four years working on BlackRock’s systematic fixed income team as the global head of research and innovation. He’d previously spent two stints at hedge fund rival AQR Capital Management, working across both equities and credit. Kang filled the gap by earning his PhD in business economics and his M.S. in applied mathematics from Harvard University. He also has his bachelor’s in finance and engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

A Hedge Fund Manager Who Retired at 36 Explains How a ‘Doom Loop’ in Corporate Credit is on the Verge of Upending the Pension System (Business Insider)
In financial markets, when one domino falls others tend to quickly follow. Trouble in one area of the market permeates into others, and the contagion effect spreads as investors rush toward the exits. That’s the scenario Raoul Pal, the former hedge fund manager who founded Real Vision, sees happening in the US economy. For the uninitiated, Pal used to manage GLG Partners‘ global macro fund. He has over 27 years of experience in financial markets but retired from fund managing at age 36 after deciding to opt out of what he calls the “rat race.”

Visium Sues Widow of Portfolio Manager Who Died by Suicide (The Wall Street Journal)
A hedge fund that closed after securities regulators accused the firm of insider trading is seeking more than $100 million from the estate of one of its former portfolio managers. Visium Asset Management LP filed the complaint earlier this month in New York Supreme Court under a new name, VA Management LP. The firm said it is seeking more than $100 million it paid to money manager Sanjay Valvani from 2007 through 2016, and “the investigative and legal fees and all other losses resulting from Valvani’s breach of fiduciary duty.”

Hedge Funds Throw Heft Behind 2019’s Best-Performing Currency (Bloomberg)
The yen’s dominant 2019 rally has finally caught the attention of hedge-fund managers. Speculators haven’t been this bullish on the yen since November 2016, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. Before early this month, the group had been short Japan’s currency for more than a year, but they’ve gradually brightened on its prospects as U.S.-China trade tensions have fueled concern about global economic growth.

Billionaire Hedge Fund Owner Mark Mobius Says Gold Is Going Up, Up, Up (Kitco News)
(Kitco News) – Gold’s drop from last week’s six-year high is attracting some bargain hunters, but one hedge fund manager is advising investors to ignore the price and buy the precious metal at any level. In an interview with Bloomberg TV Tuesday, veteran investor Mark Mobius, who created Mobius Capital Partners LLP last year, reaffirmed his bullish outlook for the yellow metal.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Coho Capital Management, LLC’s H1 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Bill Ackman, Engine...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, David Shaw, Ray Dalio, Keshik...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Bill Ackman, Warlander Asset...Saga Partners’ Q2 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.