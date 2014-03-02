Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 12:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Is Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 10 lately. Our calculations also showed that SU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. SU was in 36 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with SU positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to the beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

What have hedge funds been doing with Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 38% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SU over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

SU_dec2018

The largest stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $185.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Point State Capital with a $130.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Castle Hook Partners.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Castle Hook Partners, managed by Josh Donfeld and David Rogers, initiated the largest position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU). Castle Hook Partners had $74.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also made a $42.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SU investors: Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Jed Nussdorf’s Soapstone Capital, and Brad Dunkley and Blair Levinsky’s Waratah Capital Advisors.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU). We will take a look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX), and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SU’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EPD 22 333199 0
CB 30 526955 7
RELX 5 114083 -1
GD 35 8466691 -6

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.36 billion. That figure was $1.01 billion in SU’s case. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Avoid Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (SU)? Why Mylan, Boeing, Suncor, and More Are Making Headlines Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Cabela’s Inc. (CAB) & More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are on the Move Today Billionaire Warren Buffett Buys More Apple, Sells Shares of Wal-Mart How GoPro, Suncor, and 3 Other Companies Performed During Their Latest Quarters Why Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Zoetis, and Suncor Are Making Headlines Today Things Are Starting to Look Better for Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (SU) 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.