Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on November 25, 2019 at 6:11 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 752 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article we look at what those investors think of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Hedge fund interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI), resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), and Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that SMMF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a lot of signals market participants use to size up their stock investments. Two of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can beat their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Jim Simons of RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Hedge fund activity in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

At Q3’s end, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 2 hedge funds with a bullish position in SMMF a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SMMF_nov2019

The largest stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $7.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Tontine Asset Management with a $0.5 million position.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) but similarly valued. These stocks are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI), resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP), and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to SMMF’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CASI 2 282 1
TORC 4 53231 1
SPLP 5 27638 0
EGLE 11 207187 2
Average 5.5 72085 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $72 million. That figure was $8 million in SMMF’s case. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) is even less popular than CASI. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards SMMF. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately SMMF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); SMMF investors were disappointed as the stock returned 2.2% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 22nd Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is the 19th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is 16th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is the 17th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHedge Funds Snapped Up UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Right Before The RallyHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Human Trafficking Stories in America 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own 10 Most Profitable Franchises In The World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.