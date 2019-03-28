Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 1, 2019 at 12:48 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the 2.5 months of 2019 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 15 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 19.7% during the same period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. SCS was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with SCS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SCS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts look at the aristocrats of this group, approximately 750 funds. These investment experts watch over the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tailing their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has spotted a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

How are hedge funds trading Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 16% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SCS over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

SCS_apr2019

More specifically, Pzena Investment Management was the largest shareholder of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), with a stake worth $26 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Pzena Investment Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $11.2 million. AQR Capital Management, Royce & Associates, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key hedge funds have jumped into Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) headfirst. Venator Capital Management, managed by Brandon Osten, created the largest position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Venator Capital Management had $1.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also made a $0.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI), Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to SCS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
APTI 22 387162 -3
SWCH 14 107175 2
PLAY 22 230987 0
ENLC 15 37723 2
Average 18.25 190762 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $191 million. That figure was $83 million in SCS’s case. Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately SCS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on SCS were disappointed as the stock returned 10.8% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mimecast Limited (MIME) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Why BlackBerry, Accenture, Steelcase and Two Other Stocks are Trending Today? Disappointing Earnings Results Have Sent These Stocks Lower Today Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Steelcase Inc. (SCS) What Triggered The Strong Insider Selling At These 3 Companies? Insider Trading Activity that May Create Short-Selling Opportunities 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.