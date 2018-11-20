Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:20 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. SIMO was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with SIMO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SIMO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

How are hedge funds trading Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SIMO over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SIMO_apr2019

More specifically, Cardinal Capital was the largest shareholder of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO), with a stake worth $58 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Cardinal Capital was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $37.7 million. Yiheng Capital, Royce & Associates, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Yiheng Capital, managed by Jonathan Guo, established the largest position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO). Yiheng Capital had $28.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also initiated a $10 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SIMO investors: Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to SIMO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MSC 5 196463 5
AXL 24 124082 -1
WVE 21 492122 -1
KRNY 15 173642 -2
Average 16.25 246577 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $247 million. That figure was $195 million in SIMO’s case. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SIMO, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 22.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Should You Follow the Smart Money Into Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (SIMO)? Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (SIMO) & More: A Closer Look at Some of Cavalry Asset Management Picks Hedge Funds Like These 5 Taiwan ADRs Investors Are Buzzing About These 5 Stocks Today Consider These Investment Statistics On Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Before Buying Jones Energy Inc (JONE), Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO), and RCS Capital Corp (RCAP): Point72 Asset Management Increases Stakes 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.