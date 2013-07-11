Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 20, 2019 at 3:29 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the second quarter. We get to see hedge funds’ thoughts towards the market and individual stocks by aggregating their quarterly portfolio movements and reading their investor letters. In this article, we will particularly take a look at what hedge funds think about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. SEIC was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with SEIC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SEIC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

SEIC_oct2019

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

How are hedge funds trading SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SEIC over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Chuck Royce

The largest stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $108.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $62.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, GLG Partners, and Royce & Associates.

Judging by the fact that SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes in the second quarter. Interestingly, Peter Seuss’s Prana Capital Management sold off the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $4 million in stock. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s fund, Marshall Wace LLP, also cut its stock, about $2.3 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), and MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble SEIC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FWONK 32 1760806 -3
SCI 15 424862 -5
DOX 25 678426 -1
MDB 34 791633 7
Average 26.5 913932 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $914 million. That figure was $397 million in SEIC’s case. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SEIC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.6% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Were Hedge Funds Right About Betting On SEI Investments Company (SEIC)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mike Novogratz, David Abrams, Novume Solutions Inc (NVMM), XOMA Corp (XOMA), TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), and More Is SEI Investments Company (SEIC) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Follow Hedge Funds Into SEI Investments Company (SEIC)? Richard Blum’s Latest 13F Shows Strong Focus on Services 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.