Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on April 4, 2019 at 9:04 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall market correction, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on tanked during the fourth quarter. Among them, Amazon and Netflix ranked among the top 30 picks and both lost more than 25%. Facebook, which was the second most popular stock, lost 20% amid uncertainty regarding the interest rates and tech valuations. Nevertheless, our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the first 2.5 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 6.6 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. STX was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with STX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that STX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL

Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

How are hedge funds trading Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -4% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in STX over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

STX_mar2019

More specifically, ValueAct Capital was the largest shareholder of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), with a stake worth $1053.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing ValueAct Capital was Two Sigma Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $179.2 million. AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has faced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there exists a select few hedge funds who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital dropped the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $15 million in stock, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $10.3 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). We will take a look at Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to STX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BURL 30 854880 -5
LNC 33 575085 0
KSS 27 1031858 -2
CBOE 24 815080 3
Average 28.5 819226 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $819 million. That figure was $1674 million in STX’s case. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on Seagate as the stock returned 23.5% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flocking Into ZTO Express (ZTO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG...Is CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds?Activist Keith Meister Says This Year’s Market Rally and Last December’...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More Is Seagate Technology plc (STX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Paulson & Co., AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Seagate Technology PLC (STX), Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Millennium Management, Bridgewater Associates, Seagate Technology PLC (STX), Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR), H & R Block Inc (HRB), and More Marvell Technology, Seagate & More: Bet on These Tech Activist Targets According to Ken Squire Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bruce Berkowitz, Brevan Howard, General Electric (GE), Concurrent Computer Corp (CCUR), and More 13D Filing: VA Partners I, LLC and Seagate Technology PLC (STX) 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.