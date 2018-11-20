Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 8:12 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 18.7% compared to 12.1%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that sage isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation today, Our experts choose to focus on the top tier of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers command the majority of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by paying attention to their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has unearthed several investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

Peter Kolchinsky

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action encompassing SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

How have hedgies been trading SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -3% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 37 hedge funds with a bullish position in SAGE a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SAGE Positions

The largest stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was held by Palo Alto Investors, which reported holding $136.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Farallon Capital with a $95.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Casdin Capital, RA Capital Management, and Senator Investment Group.

Due to the fact that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there exists a select few fund managers who sold off their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $24.6 million in call options. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also sold off its call options, about $15.4 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). All of these stocks’ market caps match SAGE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FWONK 35 1781125 0
IPG 26 853779 -3
FTCH 43 558624 25
WU 20 416982 -6
Average 31 902628 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $903 million. That figure was $552 million in SAGE’s case. Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is the least popular one with only 20 bullish hedge fund positions. SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SAGE as the stock returned 8.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mike Novogratz, Ray Dalio, Daniel Loeb, AQR Capital, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT), and More Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), Graco Inc. (GGG), and More Hedge Funds Are Selling SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Three Biotech Investment Ideas from Cormorant Asset Management Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Helped This Healthcare-Focused Fund Earn Double-Digit Returns 10 Biggest Antidepressant Drug Companies In 2017 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.