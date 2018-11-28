Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 7, 2018 at 12:17 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the third-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the fourth quarter. One of these stocks was Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was in 42 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. RCL has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with RCL holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are several indicators market participants put to use to size up their stock investments. Two of the less utilized indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can trounce the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

How are hedge funds trading Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 42 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RCL heading into this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

RCL_nov2018

The largest stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $416.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Melvin Capital Management with a $210.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Point72 Asset Management.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) headfirst. Highline Capital Management, managed by Jacob Doft, established the most valuable position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Highline Capital Management had $104.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also made a $50.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new RCL positions are Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital, Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital, and Ryan Frick and Oliver Evans’s Dorsal Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG), and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to RCL’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CRH 7 42283 1
ZBH 40 1596234 5
PEG 27 774639 9
S 20 433099 6

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $712 million. That figure was $2.21 billion in RCL’s case. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Selling Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nordson Corporation (NDSN)Is PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Will Cruise Stocks Sink Your Portfolio in 2018? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in Spotlight Today Bank of America (BAC), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) Among 5 Companies With Intense Insider Trading Activity What’s Driving The Declines In These Stocks on Monday? Billionaire Julian Robertson’s Major Moves Ahead of Q2 This Steven Cohen Protege Outperformed Most Hedge Funds In 2015; Here’s What He Is Bullish On In 2016 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.