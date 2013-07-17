Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) the right pick for your portfolio? Money managers are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that ROL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Tom Gayner

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

What does the smart money think about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in ROL a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ROL_june2019

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), which was worth $110.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $57.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Markel Gayner Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Winton Capital Management were also bullish on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dumped the largest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $10.8 million in stock. Steve Cohen’s fund, Point72 Asset Management, also sold off its stock, about $7.1 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). We will take a look at Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). This group of stocks’ market values match ROL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DOV 30 474968 1
IT 15 1205964 -6
W 30 2455188 2
WCG 47 1898984 8
Average 30.5 1508776 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1509 million. That figure was $287 million in ROL’s case. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ROL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ROL investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.1% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 14 Dividend Growth Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise HOLD Hedge Funds Are Dumping Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Value Holdings Likes These 5 Industrials Stocks Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Global Payments Inc (GPN), Total System Services, Inc. (TSS), Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Tim Curro’s Top Hits Among Small Companies 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.