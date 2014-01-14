Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is RH (RH) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on December 3, 2019 at 9:39 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider RH (NYSE:RH) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

RH (NYSE:RH) was in 32 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. RH has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with RH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of formulas shareholders use to assess their stock investments. Some of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

Bill Miller

Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding RH (NYSE:RH).

How have hedgies been trading RH (NYSE:RH)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in RH a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

RH_dec2019

The largest stake in RH (NYSE:RH) was held by Berkshire Hathaway, which reported holding $206.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $197 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Miller Value Partners, Nantahala Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Miller Value Partners allocated the biggest weight to RH (NYSE:RH), around 4.67% of its portfolio. Wallace Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 4.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RH.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Berkshire Hathaway, managed by Warren Buffett, created the most outsized position in RH (NYSE:RH). Berkshire Hathaway had $206.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $20.1 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new RH investors: Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital, Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as RH (NYSE:RH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU), Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS), and II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to RH’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BBU 6 10495 1
CBU 13 23777 1
WTS 22 266224 7
IIVI 31 200487 10
Average 18 125246 4.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $125 million. That figure was $877 million in RH’s case. II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks RH (NYSE:RH) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on RH as the stock returned 20.3% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Splunk Inc (SPLK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Signature Bank (SBNY) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Love SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Way More Than These 4 Stocks...Hedge Funds Are Dipping Their Toes Into Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR...Hedge Funds Are Getting Excited About Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Value Investor Bill Miller’s New Stock Picks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment Group, ExodusPoint Capital Management, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG), Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE), and More Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into RH (RH)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Tiger Global Management, Elliott Management, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX), Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RH (RH) Is RH (RH) A Good Stock To Buy? Is RH (RH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras 10 Most Profitable Airlines In The World: 2019 Rankings 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.